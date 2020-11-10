Three more California offset projects seek LCFS pathways

Published 22:17 on November 10, 2020 / Last updated at 22:17 on November 10, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A trio of California-based dairy digesters are seeking biogas-to-electricity pathways under the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), continuing the year-long trend of projects shifting over from the California Carbon Offset (CCO) market.