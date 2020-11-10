Americas > Alberta offset prices reach record highs after govt confirms C$40 TIER price

Alberta offset prices reach record highs after govt confirms C$40 TIER price

Published 22:05 on November 10, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:27 on November 10, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes  /  No Comments

Alberta carbon offset values surged by 20% in recent days after the provincial government confirmed that the excess emissions charge under its Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) programme will rise by C$10 next year, matching the increase in Ottawa’s CO2 pricing mandate.

