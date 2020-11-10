Americas > Dominion Energy sets annual RGGI carbon allowance target and hedging strategy

Dominion Energy sets annual RGGI carbon allowance target and hedging strategy

Published 21:05 on November 10, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:32 on November 10, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Utility Dominion Energy plans to build a RGGI allowance bank and cover roughly a fourth of its annual obligations via quarterly cap-and-trade auctions, with the Virginia-based company aiming to recoup these costs on electricity bills, according to newly published documents.

Utility Dominion Energy plans to build a RGGI allowance bank and cover roughly a fourth of its annual obligations via quarterly cap-and-trade auctions, with the Virginia-based company aiming to recoup these costs on electricity bills, according to newly published documents.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software