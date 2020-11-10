Dominion Energy sets annual RGGI carbon allowance target and hedging strategy

Published 21:05 on November 10, 2020 / Last updated at 23:32 on November 10, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Utility Dominion Energy plans to build a RGGI allowance bank and cover roughly a fourth of its annual obligations via quarterly cap-and-trade auctions, with the Virginia-based company aiming to recoup these costs on electricity bills, according to newly published documents.