Carbon Taxes > EU seals deal for €1.8 trillion budget and recovery fund with tighter climate scrutiny

EU seals deal for €1.8 trillion budget and recovery fund with tighter climate scrutiny

Published 17:34 on November 10, 2020  /  Last updated at 02:17 on November 11, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU negotiators agreed on Tuesday a deal for the bloc’s €1.074 trillion seven-year budget and a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, with tighter scrutiny for climate spending part of the final package.

EU negotiators agreed on Tuesday a deal for the bloc’s €1.074 trillion seven-year budget and a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, with tighter scrutiny for climate spending part of the final package.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software