EU seals deal for €1.8 trillion budget and recovery fund with tighter climate scrutiny
Published 17:34 on November 10, 2020 / Last updated at 02:17 on November 11, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU negotiators agreed on Tuesday a deal for the bloc’s €1.074 trillion seven-year budget and a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, with tighter scrutiny for climate spending part of the final package.
