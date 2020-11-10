Head of Carbon Markets, Scottish Government – Edinburgh

Reference number: 82484

Salary: £48,930 – £61,006

Grade: Grade 7

C1: Contract type, Permanent

Business area: Other

Type of role: Policy

Working pattern: Full-time

Number of posts: 1

Location: Edinburgh, Glasgow

About the job

Summary

We are currently seeking applications for Head of Carbon Markets within the Directorate for Energy and Climate Change based in Edinburgh or Glasgow. This is a permanent and pensionable appointment and new entrants will normally start on the minimum of the pay range. Candidates with a disability who meet the essential criteria below will be invited to the assessments.

The post will lead on the Scottish Government’s policy for industrial climate regulation – developing and implementing new regulations post-EU Exit that cover several areas that originated from EU law – carbon pricing / emissions trading, and regulation of Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases (F-gas) and Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS). The post will also lead on SG oversight of related UK Government policy in reserved areas such as Climate Change Agreements, the Climate Change Levy and the Energy Savings Opportunities Scheme (ESOS). The post will act as the main sponsor for SEPA’s role as regulator of these various policies addressing industrial greenhouse gases.

This post represents a significant opportunity for an experienced policy professional with expertise in regulation of emissions to develop and implement new regulatory frameworks for reducing emissions from industry, post-EU Exit. There is significant scope for further expansion of policy in these areas as part of wider efforts to meet net zero emissions legislation and to establish new domestic regulatory regimes in the absence of EU law. The post will involve regular engagement with the UK Government and other devolved administrations, with SEPA, and will need to stay appraised of international developments on carbon pricing and markets within the EU and the Paris Agreement.

The principal role will be leading on the Scottish Government’s carbon pricing powers – principally the establishment of a new UK Emissions Trading Scheme to replace the EU ETS – covering 28% of Scotland’s emissions. The post will oversee the joint UKG-DA governance of ongoing operation of the newly-established UK ETS Authority, and lead on planned reviews of the scheme to tighten its cap to meet net zero, and broaden its scope. It will also involve engagement with the UKG on the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), international developments in carbon pricing, the role for offsetting, and carbon tax developments, working with colleagues in Exchequer.

Job description

Scottish Government on high low carbon issues where appropriate, such as on Climate Change Plans. Line management of staff as necessary.

Responsibilities

1. Technical and policy knowledge and expertise on international energy and climate change policy and regulation, both at EU level and international UN level, specifically including emissions trading and carbon markets.

2. Experience of building effective relationships with senior stakeholders.

3. Track record in managing cross-cutting programmes of policy and delivering against challenging timeframes.

4. Excellent oral and written communication skills, with strong track record in communicating complex issues clearly and with impact.

