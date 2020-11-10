Utility Uniper sees CO2 output fall 11%, as coal plant launch slows decarbonisation
Published 13:38 on November 10, 2020 / Last updated at 13:38 on November 10, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
German utility Uniper reported an 11% year-on-year drop in EU-based CO2 output for the first nine months, though the opening of the Datteln coal plant slowed its decarbonisation efforts, according to quarterly results published on Tuesday.
German utility Uniper reported an 11% year-on-year drop in EU-based CO2 output for the first nine months, though the opening of the Datteln coal plant slowed its decarbonisation efforts, according to quarterly results published on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.