International Consultant, REDD+, UN Environment Programme – Kuala Lumpur

Organization: UNEP, REDD+
Position: International Consultant – Identification and facilitation of private sector investments in support of the national REDD+ strategy
Duty Station: Home-based
Deadline for Application: 10 November 2020 The International Consultant (IC) on identification and facilitation of private sector investments in support of the national REDD+ strategy (hereafter ‘the Consultant’) will provide technical assistance to the Government of Malaysia in the development and establishment of a sustainable and overarching investment plan that will guide the allocation of investments that will support the implementation of the country’s REDD+ strategy.
See job posting here: