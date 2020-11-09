International Consultant, REDD+, UN Environment Programme – Kuala Lumpur

Published 15:33 on November 9, 2020 / Last updated at 15:33 on November 9, 2020 / Job Postings / No Comments

The International Consultant (IC) on identification and facilitation of private sector investments in support of the national REDD+ strategy (hereafter ‘the Consultant’) will provide technical assistance to the Government of Malaysia in the development and establishment of a sustainable and overarching investment plan that will guide the allocation of investments that will support the implementation of the country’s REDD+ strategy.