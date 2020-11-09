Senior Manager, Climate Risk, Rabobank – Sydney

About the role:

Rabobank is committed to the Paris Climate Agreement and aims to provide banking solutions to clients which make their business more sustainable. As the Senior Manager, Climate Risk, you will be playing a leading role to ensuring that the Bank demonstrates its contribution to climate change mitigation and adaptation, towards our clients, investors, regulators and other stakeholders.

What will you be doing:

We are currently looking for a Senior Manager, Climate Risk to join our Enterprise Risk Management Team on a full-time permanent basis and will be responsible for embedding climate change risk within Rabobank Region Australia, New Zealand. The Senior Manager, Climate Risk will be expected to provide independent insight on the new risk type within the Bank and to provide a comprehensive climate change risk plan with deliverables with relevant stakeholders.

Reporting to the Head of Enterprise Risk Management, you will be a subject matter expert and a valued advisory on climate change risk-related matters. In particular, you will be responsible for, but not limited to:

• Identifying, managing and reporting on climate risks;

• Setting of the risk appetite statement for Climate Risk;

• Establishing policies and standards to manage Climate Risk;

• Undertake climate risk analysis to inform management responses required and;

• Support and embed climate risk assessment tools to inform credit decisions and/or pricing;

• Lead and influence stakeholders including setting objectives, feedback, training and development of climate risk.

The role is diverse and requires someone who can work independently and who thinks outside the box, is not afraid of challenges and looks to continually develop their career.

Who are we looking for:

To be successful in this role you would have strong experience in a climate risk role, with an excellent entrepreneurial mindset. You will have significant experience in implementing complex development projects, preferably in climate change risk, as well as high-level skills in strategic planning, management and supervision. You will be degree-qualified with experience in a banking environment.

How do people describe you? You are technically strong with a broad knowledge of financial and non-financial risk management experience. You enjoy making frameworks and structuring information, thrive when managing your projects and can handle pressure well. You enjoy working as a team but also flourish individually. With your passion to drive commercial outcomes and a great attitude to work, you’ll fit in nicely with our culture.

This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a unique culture for a great banking brand who is one of the market leaders in the agri lending space.

At Rabobank, we’re committed to a culture where diversity and inclusion is valued, respected and encouraged. We welcome applicants from diverse cultures, faith and sexual orientation.

Rabobank is not accepting submissions from recruitment agencies for this role.

For more information, please visit our website – www.rabobank.com.au/careers