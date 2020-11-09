Senior Compliance Officer ETS, NZ Ministry for Primary Industries – Wellington

About the Role│Kōrero mō te tūranga

You will work within a small dedicated team and lead audits and investigations to verify compliance with the ETS requirements. In this fast moving regulatory/compliance environment you will work across the country interacting with a wide range of forest owners, from owners of small blocks to those with large corporate interests, no two days will be the same. You’ll play a key role in guiding and mentoring others in the team who are new to this field of work.

Core responsibilities for the role:

• Carry out audits of forestry participants’ ETS activities to ensure compliance with legislation and regulations

• Utilise your analytical skills to assess the application of penalties and consideration of prosecution where non-compliance is identified

• Analysis and identification of participants for audit

• Involvement in initiatives to assist participants comply with their ETS obligations

• Provide guidance and support to other team members

About You│Mōu

This unique position requires that you will have a unique mix of skills. You will build and sustain positive working relationships with various stakeholders including landowners and forest owners and bring exceptional report writing and communication skills, a strong analytical mind with a keenness to problem solve and deliver.

To be successful in this role, you will offer:

• Relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent working knowledge of the ETS

• Proven ability to use strong analytical skills to undertake complex analysis and prepare associated documentation

• Previous experience in in a regulatory and/or compliance environment or is a trained/experienced investigator

• Ability to plan and prioritise use of time, and manage workflows

About MPI │ Manatū Ahu Matua

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has a strength of common purpose and a passion to sustainably grow and to protect Aotearoa, for the benefit of all New Zealanders. We work at the heart of Aotearoa and are strongly connected to the primary industries we work with and for. We’re working towards sustainability, protection, growth and participation.

Te Uru Rākau is a branded business unit within the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and is leading the Government’s renewed focus on forestry, one of our country’s most successful primary industries. Comprising teams with diverse responsibilities spanning operational delivery through to strategic policy development we provide the focus and direction needed to strengthen and grow the forestry sector in New Zealand. You’ll be joining a dynamic and diverse team who all share a common goal of improving the social, environmental and economic outcomes for New Zealand.

Culture│ Ahurea

We encourage a vibrant, diverse and inclusive workplace where difference is championed and we’re an employer of choice because of it. We recruit, grow and retain talented, engaged and motivated employees who actively contribute towards an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.

Benefits of working at MPI│Ngā hua o te Mahi i te Manatū Ahu Matua

• Career development and internal opportunities across the branch and organisation

• Up to three additional (MPI holidays) leave days

• Bi-annual MPI-paid eye test and contribution to the costs of corrective lenses/frames

• Flexible working

• Free annual flu vaccination

• Wellness benefit for employees

How to Apply│Me pēhea te tuku tono

To view the position descriptions and/or apply for the role (submitting a cover letter and current curriculum vitae), please click here.

Applications close at midnight Monday 16th November 2020.

To apply for this role you must hold the right to work in New Zealand or be eligible to obtain it.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is committed to providing a working environment that embraces and values inclusion and diversity. Your unique talents and experience will help us deliver exceptional services to our communities in Aotearoa. In return you’ll enjoy an inclusive and flexible working environment in a diverse team of people while you’re growing your career here in NZ and internationally. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds. If you have any support or access requirements, we encourage you to tell us when you apply so that we can assist you through the recruitment process.