Operations Analyst x2, NZ Ministry for Primary Industries – Wellington

Kōrero mō te tūranga – About the Role

We have two fixed term opportunities for Operations Analysts to join our Climate Change Operations team and support the forestry aspects of the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and the Permanent Forest Sink Initiative (PFSI). You will undertake analysis, provide advice, identify non-compliance and work together with users – forestry consultants, forest owners and inventory providers – to resolve complex operational issues. You will contribute to the development and review of programmes and operational policy in relation to the sustainable use of forest and land resources.

The Forestry and Land Management directorate is responsible for implementing policy initiatives to support sustainable land management and the use of our forest and land resources to achieve New Zealand’s climate change responsibilities. We cover the length of the country – from ancient Kauri forests in Northland to exotic forests in the back blocks of rural Southland.

Core duties of the role:

• Verification of emissions returns and carbon accounting

• Processing forest inventory data

• Transaction processing

• Resolution of complex problems

• Application of penalties for non-compliance

• Communications and outreach

• Operational policy and regulatory analysis

Please note these roles are fixed term to 30 June 2023.

Mōu – About You

You will need the ability to quickly understand the nature of problems and be able to identify a range of possible solutions (including their implications), form conclusions and provide advice. Knowledge of the forestry aspects of the ETS and carbon accounting will be valuable but is not essential.

To be successful in this role you will also offer:

• Strong analytical skills and ability to quickly identify and clearly express core elements of an issue or proposal

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills to enable effective linkages with MPI staff, stakeholders and other agencies

• Proven ability to plan, develop and deliver work programmes

• Demonstrated ability to successfully contribute to team objectives

About MPI │Te Uru Rākau

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has a strength of common purpose and a passion to sustainably grow and to protect Aotearoa, for the benefit of all New Zealanders. We are a team of experts with massive breadth of experience, offering opportunities to break out of our comfort zone and embrace intellectual and complex challenges.

Forestry is one of our country’s most successful primary industries. Te Uru Rākau, a branch within the Ministry for Primary Industries, builds on this success to create a sustainable and innovative forestry sector that continues to grow and adapt. Join our dynamic and diverse Te Uru Rākau team who all share the common goal of improving the social, environmental and economic outcomes for New Zealand.

Benefits of working at MPI include:

• Brand new offices close to the Railway Station

• Up to three additional (MPI holidays) leave days

• Career development and internal opportunities across the branch and organisation

• Wellness benefit for employees

• Parental leave ex-gratia payment

• Bi-annual MPI-paid eye test and contribution to the costs of corrective lenses/frames

The salary range is $66,111 to midpoint $77,778 depending on skills and experience.

How to Apply │Me pēhea te tuku tono

To view the position description and/or apply for the role (submitting a cover letter and current curriculum vitae), please click here.

Applications close at midnight Monday 18th November 2020.

To apply for this role you must hold the right to work in New Zealand or be eligible to obtain it – click here to find out more about work visa eligibility and options.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is committed to providing a working environment that embraces and values inclusion and diversity. Your unique talents and experience will help us deliver exceptional services to our communities in Aotearoa. In return you’ll enjoy an inclusive and flexible working environment in a diverse team of people while you’re growing your career here in NZ and internationally. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds. If you have any support or access requirements, we encourage you to tell us when you apply so that we can assist you through the recruitment process.