Hong Kong shipping firm strikes voluntary offset deal with CLP

Published 13:51 on November 6, 2020 / Last updated at 13:51 on November 6, 2020 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Shipping, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Hong Kong-based shipping firm Wah Kwong has agreed to buy an undisclosed amount of carbon credits from the territory’s biggest power company as part of a joint effort to “raise awareness of decarbonisation in the shipping industry”.