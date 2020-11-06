Asia Pacific > Hong Kong shipping firm strikes voluntary offset deal with CLP

Hong Kong shipping firm strikes voluntary offset deal with CLP

Published 13:51 on November 6, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:51 on November 6, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Shipping, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Hong Kong-based shipping firm Wah Kwong has agreed to buy an undisclosed amount of carbon credits from the territory’s biggest power company as part of a joint effort to “raise awareness of decarbonisation in the shipping industry”.

