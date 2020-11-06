Hong Kong shipping firm strikes voluntary offset deal with CLP
Published 13:51 on November 6, 2020 / Last updated at 13:51 on November 6, 2020 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Shipping, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Hong Kong-based shipping firm Wah Kwong has agreed to buy an undisclosed amount of carbon credits from the territory’s biggest power company as part of a joint effort to “raise awareness of decarbonisation in the shipping industry”.
Hong Kong-based shipping firm Wah Kwong has agreed to buy an undisclosed amount of carbon credits from the territory’s biggest power company as part of a joint effort to “raise awareness of decarbonisation in the shipping industry”.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.