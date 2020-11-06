Italy’s Enel sees 61% drop in coal use, while hedging advances
Published 12:23 on November 6, 2020 / Last updated at 12:23 on November 6, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Italian utility Enel has reported a 61% year-on-year drop in coal power generation over the first nine months while considerably advancing its hedging position, a double-whammy for EUA demand.
