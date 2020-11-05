EMEA > EU receives over 300 proposals for clean tech projects chasing €1 bln of Innovation Fund cash

EU receives over 300 proposals for clean tech projects chasing €1 bln of Innovation Fund cash

Published 17:51 on November 5, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:51 on November 5, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Some 311 large low carbon projects will be competing for €1 billion from the first call of the ETS-financed Innovation Fund, with over half of the initiatives for industry decarbonisation.

