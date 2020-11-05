RFS Market: RIN prices spike on prospect of Biden election victory

Published 16:49 on November 5, 2020

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices surged by 10% on Thursday morning as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market took a favourable view of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s prospect of winning the presidential election.