Americas > RFS Market: RIN prices spike on prospect of Biden election victory

Published 16:49 on November 5, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:25 on November 5, 2020  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices surged by 10% on Thursday morning as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market took a favourable view of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s prospect of winning the presidential election.

