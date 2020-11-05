EMEA > ArcelorMittal sees output recover in Q3, prepares ‘green steel’ plans

Published 17:18 on November 5, 2020

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal reported a bounce back in its output for Q3 after a sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis, according to quarterly results on Thursday that detailed preparations for its first supply of ‘green steel’ through a CO2 savings certification system.

