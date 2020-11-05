EMEA > Spanish utility Iberdrola unveils €75 bln decarbonisation plan

Spanish utility Iberdrola unveils €75 bln decarbonisation plan

Published 16:31 on November 5, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:31 on November 5, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Spanish power producer Iberdrola unveiled plans on Thursday to invest €75 billion in its renewable energy, grids and retail business by 2025, while rival Endesa reported a massive drop off in coal use.

