Spanish utility Iberdrola unveils €75 bln decarbonisation plan
Published 16:31 on November 5, 2020 / Last updated at 16:31 on November 5, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Spanish power producer Iberdrola unveiled plans on Thursday to invest €75 billion in its renewable energy, grids and retail business by 2025, while rival Endesa reported a massive drop off in coal use.
