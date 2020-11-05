General Manager Energy & Carbon Markets, Stanwell – Brisbane

Permanent – Full-time, Management, Trading and Analysis

The General Manager Trading – Energy and Carbon Markets is responsible for Stanwell’s trading functions and the development and implementation of effective, integrated trading strategies.

About the position

The General Manager Trading – Energy and Carbon Markets is responsible for Stanwell’s trading functions and the development and implementation of effective, integrated trading strategies. This includes responsibility for:

• Stanwell’s primary physical market compliance obligations;

• Short term fuel security required to meet trading strategies;

• Optimisation of the wholesale financial markets energy and commodities portfolio; and

• Manage and optimise Stanwell’s carbon exposures and returns from the portfolio’s environmental market exposures.

The General Manager Trading – Energy and Carbon Markets is a member of the senior leadership team of the Energy Trading and Commercial Strategy division. This leadership team is charged with providing leadership, development opportunities and providing considered strategic advice to the Stanwell Executive Leadership Team and Board on a regular basis and as such high levels of trust, solidarity and integrity are expected.

About the Role

• Lead the Market Operations team and ensure spot trading activities are carried out in line with strategy and within the regulatory and risk policy frameworks

• Ensure all Market Operations activities comply with legal, regulatory and ethical requirements, and all relevant Corporate policies and procedures. This includes: The National Electricity Rules (NER) and National Gas Rules (NGR); Stanwell’s AFSL; and Stanwell’s Trading Risk Management Policy

• Oversee and drive the development, communication and implementation of strategies to deliver optimal trading outcomes across the physical and financial energy portfolio. In consideration of physical plant generation characteristics, fuel contracts, business wide energy market exposures and other whole of portfolio considerations

• Develop a functional plan aligned to corporate strategy and build commitment within the team to effectively execute this plan by providing clarity around priorities and goals

• Contribute to the ET&CS Operations budget development process and to effectively track and manage functional activities in line with approved budget.

About you

• You will bring at least ten years’ experience at a senior level in a physical market environment combined with five years technical and in-depth financial and market experience of the electricity industry

• At least three years of market experience in FX risks and the execution of FX risk management products and strategies

• Proven analytical and reporting capability, with experience in solving and reporting on complex trading issues

• Operating level knowledge and understanding of power stations and/or power system operations

• Detailed understanding of global commodity financial markets primarily oil and coal

• Experience in managing and developing a team

• Well-developed analytical, verbal and written communication skills with the ability to develop and present high level and complex strategies, plans and reports to peers through to Executive and Board level

• Degree qualifications in Economics, Commerce or Finance or a relevant discipline with relevant post graduate qualifications in Engineering, Mathematics, or Law highly desirable. AFMA Dealer accreditations in Electricity, Futures and Foreign Exchange also required.

What is in it for you?

• High profile, business critical role which represents an exciting opportunity for the right candidate to drive strategy and excellence which will add considerable value to Stanwell

• An attractive base salary supplemented by a generous yearly incentive scheme

• Substantial employee benefits, including discounted gym memberships, free professional membership and access to learning and development opportunities

• An opportunity to be part of a highly values-focussed organisation with a high degree of autonomy and flexibility

• Stanwell is a proud Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Pay Equity Ambassador.

How to Apply

• Apply today from here with a tailored cover letter and resume that addresses the key accountabilities of this role.

• Applications Close: 5:00 PM, 10 November 2020

• All offers of employment will be subject to passing a pre-employment medical and or drug & alcohol screen. Successful candidates will be required to undergo associated probity and background checks including bankruptcy, anti money laundering and financial regulatory checks.

Applications close 10/11/2020