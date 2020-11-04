Minnesota council recommends state develop LCFS proposal in 2021

Published 18:43 on November 4, 2020 / Last updated at 18:43 on November 4, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Minnesota should implement a Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) to help meet the Midwestern state’s GHG reduction and biofuels goals, a governor-appointed council said Tuesday.