Asia Pacific > Analysts see limited upside potential for South Korean CO2 prices

Analysts see limited upside potential for South Korean CO2 prices

Published 10:10 on November 4, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:10 on November 4, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

Korean CO2 allowance prices might move slightly up from current levels of 22,500 won ($19.70) during the 2020 compliance cycle, but will get nowhere near the highs seen in the first few months of this year amid sizeable over-supply, analysts said Wednesday.

Korean CO2 allowance prices might move slightly up from current levels of 22,500 won ($19.70) during the 2020 compliance cycle, but will get nowhere near the highs seen in the first few months of this year amid sizeable over-supply, analysts said Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software