Analysts see limited upside potential for South Korean CO2 prices

Published 10:10 on November 4, 2020 / Last updated at 10:10 on November 4, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments

Korean CO2 allowance prices might move slightly up from current levels of 22,500 won ($19.70) during the 2020 compliance cycle, but will get nowhere near the highs seen in the first few months of this year amid sizeable over-supply, analysts said Wednesday.