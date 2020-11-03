EMEA > ICE Futures Europe outlines plan for trading transition from EU ETS Phase 3 to Phase 4

ICE Futures Europe outlines plan for trading transition from EU ETS Phase 3 to Phase 4

Published 19:40 on November 3, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:07 on November 3, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

ICE Futures Europe, Europe’s main emissions trading exchange, on Tuesday announced measures to prepare for transactions involving carbon allowances from Phase 4 of the EU ETS (2021-30).

ICE Futures Europe, Europe’s main emissions trading exchange, on Tuesday announced measures to prepare for transactions involving carbon allowances from Phase 4 of the EU ETS (2021-30).

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software