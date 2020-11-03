Senior Officer, Article 6 Program Management, GGGI – Seoul

https://careers.gggi.org/vacancy/senior-officer-article-6-program-management-429369.html

GGGI Senior Officer, Article 6 Program Management

Location: Republic of Korea, HQ

City: Seoul

Contract Type: Staff

Grade: X9

Salary scale: International Scale

Contract Duration: Until September 2022, extended dependent on funding

Date to close (KST): 19/11/2020

Job Reference: IS-A6-4

With the expansion of the Carbon Pricing Unit we are currently seeking a Senior Officer to be the Program Manager primarily for the design phase of the DAPA Program. This will require leading the in- country implementation of the programs across at least 2 countries, likely more.

Generally, requirements of the position will be to plan, organize and implement the program management arrangements through framework setting, and input into the timely and quality day-to-day coordination, technical inputs, monitoring and reporting related to the implementation of the project. He/she will work closely with the Senior Project Associate and other Senior Officers to ensure efficient and effective program delivery. The position will also involve the development of further Article 6 work as a service offering for GGGI, working on generating new activities and workplans that can be crafted into further concepts and proposals for funding.

Introduction

During 2019 GGGI has signed 2 earmarked funding programs related to scaling up international carbon trading, as envisaged by the rules to be finalized under the Paris Agreement. By opening up these markets and the resultant flow of transactions it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon can be establish, something many areas of the private sector have long called for as a way to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris.

The programs, Designing Article 6 Policy Approaches (DAPA) and Mobilising Article 6 Transaction Structures (MATS), collectively provide strong earmarked funding for the Carbon Pricing Unit of GGGI well into 2022. The outcomes are common across both programs, to result in real transactions that can be negotiated government to government. The activities under each however differ in type and approach. Under the Norway funded DAPA program the aim is to develop policy approaches, valuing the amount of mitigation outcomes that can be attributed to the introduction of a single, or package of policy measures; then wrapping these into a transaction which will see a flow of carbon finance be exchanged for a share of the resultant mitigation outcomes. The project covers two phases, scoping and design. The scoping phase of the program was successfully completed in mid-2020 – and work will now begin on the Design Phase several countries. For the MATS program funded by Sweden, scoping of projects across the GGGI member and partner countries has also been completed and in country implementation is commencing on 4 projects across 3 countries.

The key when working across new markets and pioneering activities is that workplans must remain flexible, ready to change direction if one route proves unfruitful. The role of the Article 6 Program Manager is to manage these programs, structuring the frameworks and approaches needed, adapting them to changing circumstances in order to address hurdles and/or opportunities found along the way. He/she will be responsible for high quality outputs enables project objectives to be met on time and within budget. He/she will coordinate inputs from the wider program team and provide conceptual, analytical and technical inputs to project deliverables. He/she will work closely with the Senior Project Associate to ensure efficient and effective program delivery. The position will also involve the development of further Article 6 work as a service offering for GGGI, working on generating new activities and workplans that can be crafted into further concepts and proposals for funding. The position will report to the Head of Carbon Pricing Unit – technical director for Article 6 Programs.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an intergovernmental organization founded to support and promote a model of economic growth known as “green growth”, which targets key aspects of economic performance such a poverty reduction, job creation, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. GGGI works with countries around the world, building their capacity and working collaboratively on green growth policies that can impact the lives of millions. The organization partners with countries, multilateral institutions, government bodies, and private sector to help build economies that grow strongly and are more efficient and sustainable in the use of natural resources, less carbon intensive, and more resilient to climate change. GGGI supports stakeholders through complementary and integrated workstreams – Green Growth Planning & Implementation and Investment and Policy Solutions – that deliver comprehensive products designed to assist in developing, financing, and mainstreaming green growth in national economic development plans.

Purpose

Ensure that the Article 6 programs deliver high quality outputs which meet donor requirements and enable project objectives;

Develop high level workplans outlined in program proposals into detailed implementation activities;

Develop the frameworks and approaches needed for implementation, adapting them to changing circumstances in order to address hurdles and/or opportunities found along the way;

Support the unit head on the deployment of resources to ensure that program resources are managed effectively and efficiently, so that the programs are delivered on time and within budget;

Coordinate the project implementation and assist members to balance competing priorities and address issues in implementation;

Provide conceptual, analytical and technical inputs to project deliverables;

Support the development of further activities related to Carbon Pricing that will help GGGI Members and Partners to deliver the organizational strategic outcomes by working with the unit head to design new concepts and proposals

Engagement

Advise technical director with data driven substantive inputs and analyses on project activities, implementation, progress and timelines;

Collaborate with stakeholder country and project teams, units and divisions of GGGI on identified activities to ensure integrated delivery as “One GGGI”;

Maintain active flexibility through professional relations with key stakeholders to capture and integrate their changing needs and manage expectations;

Delivery

Responsible for delivering high quality program outputs on time and within budget which contribute to the overall successful program delivery that meets project objectives and donor requirements;

Absorb and take up sufficient technical knowledge to develop frameworks and approaches that the wider project team can easily implement;

Provide relevant material to project staff to enable successful and timely progression of the project. This is likely to involve translation of externally commissioned work into country appropriate material;

Ensure effective program management for implementation of quality programming and donor compliance with ongoing strengthening of internal monitoring and evaluation systems;

Ensure timely and quality reporting to donors including start-up workplans/detailed project implementation plans, baseline reports, financial reports annual workplans, progress reports, etc.;

Plan and organize work of staff and consultants under the project to ensure high quality and timely delivery of the outputs;

Participate in and/or take the lead in key internal project workshops and meetings as required;

Lead the planning and manage preparation of the monthly, quarterly and annual reports and any other required reporting according to GGGI procedures;

Contribute to further activities related to GGGI’s Article 6 work such as shaping and contributing to proposals.

Qualifications

Minimum of 8 years of professional work experience with a majority in operational program related work;

Proven track record in project management, including planning, report writing and financial management;

Knowledge of carbon markets and international carbon trading (CDM and/or similar) an advantage;

Strategic thinker and solutions-oriented manager with excellent ability to multitask and work in a matrix environment;

Strong experience in multi-country, multi-program coordination;

Exceptional skills in building productive working relationships with others – establishing these both upwards and downwards, to generate desired results;

Good knowledge in monitoring and evaluation systems within a performance-based management context;

Expert computer skills using Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and Power Point), Database, MS Project, etc., and internet use;

Ability to review, synthesize information and produce high quality donor reports;

Ability to establish priorities in a time-sensitive environment, and meet deadlines with strong attention to detail;

Excellent communication, presentation and writing skills;

An excellent command of spoken and written English.

Functional

Able to think strategically and in close collaboration with others;

Adaptability and flexibility a core strength;

Detail-oriented striving for quality and consistency in all outputs and communications;

Able to perform analysis of management and administrative matters in tandem and under time constraints;

Output-oriented, demonstrating creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial drive;

Highly organized and able to effectively and efficiently multi-task and prioritize;

Comfortable working both in a team and independently.

Corporate

Understand and actively supports GGGI’s mission, vision and values.

Promote an organizational culture of trust, transparency, respect and partnership.

Process and share information easily and is excellent at problem solving.

Manage emotions and stress positively, builds rapport and resolves conflict easily.

