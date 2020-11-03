Policy Analyst, Climate Law, Grantham Research Institute, London School of Economics – London

Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment

Policy Analyst (Climate Law)

Salary from £36,647 to £44,140 pa inclusive with potential to progress to £47,456 pa inclusive of London allowance

This is a fixed term appointment for 2 years in the first instance

The Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics is pleased to invite applications to the above post.

The Grantham Research Institute has an active policy analysis team that complements its highly regarded academic research programmes. We are looking for a Policy Officer to maintain and further develop the Climate Change Laws of the World (CCLW) database and carry out policy-oriented analysis in relation to climate change policies, laws and/or litigation, aimed at decision-makers in the public, private and third sectors. The successful candidate will work with other policy analysts and academic researchers, and will play an active intellectual role in the life of the Institute, including the ESRC Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy. Some work outside of office hours will be required.

Candidates should have a postgraduate degree in environmental policy, energy policy, environmental economics, law, international relations or a related field, and some work experience in climate change policy, environmental policy, law, energy policy, environmental economics, international relations or a related field; experience of knowledge and/or database management; experience of producing high-quality analysis aimed at decision-makers; Strong analytical skills with the ability to produce high-quality policy analysis in a timely manner, including ability to analyse and research complex ideas and apply appropriate methodologies and excellent communications skills, including written and oral English.

We offer an occupational pension scheme, generous annual leave and excellent training and development opportunities.

For further information about the post, please see the how to apply document, job description and the person specification.

If you have any technical queries with applying on the online system, please use the “contact us” links at the bottom of the LSE Jobs page. Should you have any queries about the role, please email GRI.HR@lse.ac.uk

The closing date for receipt of applications is 23 November 2020 (23.59 UK time). Regrettably, we are unable to accept any late applications.

APPLY HERE