Director for CCUS, UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) – London

The Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is crucial in securing the UK’s long-term future. Positioned at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus and EU Exit preparation, BEIS is leading the UK’s recovery, tackling climate change, unleashing innovation and backing business. We know there is more to do and further opportunities to be seized as the UK leads a global green industrial revolution. There has never been a more exciting time to join BEIS.

The UK has a proud record in tackling climate change and protecting the environment. We were the first major economy in the world to set a target in law for ‘net zero’ emissions, ending the UK’s contribution to global warming in three decades. To help us achieve this we are investing £800 million in Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) infrastructure.

Deploying CCUS will play an essential role in meeting our net zero commitment, but it can help us achieve so much more. CCUS will support key industrial sectors such as steel, cement and chemicals, creating thousands of jobs across the country. It will also support the development of flexible low-carbon power projects and the deployment and use of innovative negative emissions technologies. As Director of this programme you will join the Senior Leadership Team at a critical time as we develop and implement plans to ensure the low-carbon economy plays a pivotal part in our green recovery.

We are now looking for a strategic and dynamic leader with the ability to lead and manage the delivery of this complex, innovative programme, which links to wider energy and decarbonisation policies. You will possess the commercial wherewithal to balance the competing needs of a complex multi-party environment (both private and public), protecting the interests of the taxpayer and consumer. A skilled communicator, you will be confident operating at the most senior levels within government, bringing a compelling track record of influencing a diverse and expert stakeholder landscape, internally and externally.

Your motivation will lie in successfully gripping the challenges of delivering a ‘first of a kind’ programme of national importance and global impact.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) provided pay range

This range is provided by Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Your actual pay will be based on your skills and experience — talk with your recruiter to learn more.

Base pay range £100,000/yr

APPLY HERE