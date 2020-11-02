Woodland Carbon Markets Advisor, Scottish Forestry – Edinburgh

Reference number: 76992
Salary: £42,668 – £46,480
Grade: Senior Executive Officer
Pay Band: 3
Contract type: Permanent
Business area: SF – Standards, Evidence and Expertise
Type of role: Communications / Marketing, Environment and Sustainability, Policy
Working pattern: Flexible working, Full-time
Number of posts: 1
Summary
These are innovative and exciting times in the forestry sector. Trees and woodlands have an important role in tackling some of society’s most important and challenging issues. Scottish Forestry is working with the other forestry authorities across the UK to develop new market opportunities for forestry at a time when nature-based opportunities are being seen as an increasingly important in tackling Net Zero climate change targets and securing economic renewal and development. The COVID-19 crisis has added further impetus to this work.
The UK-wide Woodland Carbon Code is run by a small team in Scottish Forestry, liaising closely with Forestry Commission, Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Forest Service. The domestic carbon market is still in a relatively early stage of development, with rapidly growing demand from both supply (landowner) and demand (corporate offsetting) interests. A significant programme of work is required to develop the necessary tools to support the further development of the market and wider green investment opportunities.
This is a full time post (37 hours per week), however applications from people wishing to work an alternative working pattern will be considered.
For more information about applying for a role and working at Scottish Forestry, please visit https://forestry.gov.scot/working-with-us
Job description
Responsibilities
Promotion and marketing
- Lead the planning and delivery of tools and measures to promote the Woodland Carbon Code and to enhance accessibility to users and the carbon market;
- Lead the Woodland Carbon Code communications sub-group and work with the Westminster and devolved administrations to implement the Code’s marketing strategy;
- Build relationships with landowners, land agents and buyers to strengthen market awareness and understanding of the Woodland Carbon Code;
- Work with key players and initiatives in the UK carbon market to establish the role of the Code in new policy and market-related initiatives, in both carbon and wider green finance markets;
- Increase the Woodland Carbon Code’s profile through participation in conferences, webinars and social media;
- Manage communications updates and mailing lists.
Operational management
- Be responsible for project management of the team’s milestones, and manage its secretariat and governance processes;
- Advise landowners and land agents on the UK carbon market and the process for setting up projects under the Woodland Carbon Code;
- Liaise with the validators/ verifiers (Soil Association and Organic Farmers and Growers), dealing with enquiries on cases and interpretation of the standard;
- Act as one of the team’s ‘regulators’ for the registration, validation and verification process – dealing with accounts, projects, and the transfer and use of carbon units;
- Advise the growing number of businesses interested in reducing their emissions, connecting them with relevant landowners and project developers;
- Assist with GIS mapping of Woodland Carbon Code projects, making this information availably publicly and developing its use as a tool to for both promotion and monitoring projects.
Development
- Develop strategic partnerships and relationships in order to facilitate the development of the woodland carbon market and of wider green investment opportunities;
- Support the Team Leader in the further development of the Woodland Carbon Code; for example on: widening the scope of the standard, using new/novel monitoring techniques, building the Code into other related initiatives.
Person Specification
Experience
Essential
- Experience of successfully building and maintaining networks and relationships with customers and/or stakeholders.
Desirable
- Experience in managing communications and publicity initiatives;
- Experience of web-editing and GIS software although a willingness and capacity to learn to use these packages is acceptable.
Technical Skills
Essential
- Qualified to degree level in a relevant subject;
- Project management skills, including the ability to plan, prioritise and organise resources to ensure projects are delivered in line with agreed time, cost and quality standards;
- A knowledge and interest in nature-based markets, particularly carbon markets. Most important will be an ability to grasp new ideas. The post-holder will have time to learn how to apply the Woodland Carbon Code;
- Proficiency in using Excel.
Desirable
- Understanding of land management, including the role of woodlands in tackling climate change;
Behaviours
We’ll assess you against these behaviours during the selection process:
- Seeing the Big Picture
- Changing and Improving
- Working Together
- Communicating and Influencing
Technical skills
We’ll assess you against these technical skills during the selection process:
Benefits
This includes:
• An annual leave allowance of 25 days, rising to 30 days per year after 5 years’ service. In addition, there are currently 11.5 days of public and privilege holidays, dates of which are set annually.
• A competitive contributory pension scheme you can enter as soon as you join where we will make a significant contribution to the cost of your pension.
• We recognise the importance of enabling employees to achieve a healthy work / life balance by offering flexi-time arrangements in areas of the business where it is appropriate to do so.
• Reimbursement of professional membership fees directly relevant to your job.
• Generous paid maternity and paternity leave which is notably more than the statutory minimum offered by many other employers.
• Occupational sick pay.
Things you need to know
Selection process details
Sift and interview dates will be confirmed in due course, but will likely be late November to early December. Please note, interviews are expected to take place via video conference.
Feedback will only be provided if you attend an interview or assessment.
Contact point for applicants
Job contact:
Name:
Amy Nicolson
Email:
amy.nicolson@forestry.gov.scot
Recruitment team:
Email:
hr@forestryandland.gov.scot