Woodland Carbon Markets Advisor, Scottish Forestry – Edinburgh

Scottish Forestry has an exciting opportunity to play a central role in the development of the woodland carbon market and wider green economy opportunities across the UK. This new post will bring added capacity and skills in an innovative and growing area of work for Scottish Forestry. It will lead the Woodland Carbon Code team’s promotional work, play a central role in the operational management of the Code and help build new initiatives to develop the carbon market and green investment more widely.

These are innovative and exciting times in the forestry sector. Trees and woodlands have an important role in tackling some of society’s most important and challenging issues. Scottish Forestry is working with the other forestry authorities across the UK to develop new market opportunities for forestry at a time when nature-based opportunities are being seen as an increasingly important in tackling Net Zero climate change targets and securing economic renewal and development. The COVID-19 crisis has added further impetus to this work.

The UK-wide Woodland Carbon Code is run by a small team in Scottish Forestry, liaising closely with Forestry Commission, Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Forest Service. The domestic carbon market is still in a relatively early stage of development, with rapidly growing demand from both supply (landowner) and demand (corporate offsetting) interests. A significant programme of work is required to develop the necessary tools to support the further development of the market and wider green investment opportunities.

This is a full time post (37 hours per week), however applications from people wishing to work an alternative working pattern will be considered.

