Carbon Emissions Senior Specialist, DHL – Location TBD

Overview

Responsible for internal and external fuel emissions figures reporting and to independently prepare regular internal and annual external audits regarding fuel usage for all DHL Aviation Latin America AOC holders. The position also ensures correct data administration of legally approved fuel documents, as well as the fuel data maintenance in data handling & processing systems. The position ensures that the necessary reporting and test steps always correspond to internal and external requirements/regulations.

*Location of the position is yet to be determined. It will depend on final candidate´s present location*

Responsible for internal and external fuel emissions figures reporting and assures necessary internal controls processss are in place and utilized to satisfy DHL, national/international aviation requirements/regulations.

Data analysis, application of trading emissions regulation of aviation fuel and CO2 emissions data through KPIs as well as preparation of internal and external audits in accordance to applicable regulations

Process management, planning, KPI development on emission trading processes through their creation, testing, communication to SMTs and continuous improvement

Consulting experience, communication with local and regional authorities and Flight Operations leaders to find business solutions to trading emissions challenges and offer innovations in the program

The position also ensures the development and maintenance of the CORSIA LatAm Regional Fuel Guideline and correct data administration of legally approved fuel documents, as well as the fuel data maintenance in respective fuel handling & processing systems.

Develops and implements initiatives and processes for business/functional area within overall area of responsibility.

Recommends policies, methods, processes, techniques for the business function based on change initiatives; creates/conceptualizes new methods, techniques, and /or processes across job areas or functions. Supervises, coordinates, provides leadership to, and reviews the work of professional and supervisory level subordinates in order to accomplish operational plans and results.

Estimates staffing needs and schedules and assigns work to subordinates and subunits to meet service and budget targets

Proven experience in creating reports and evaluating data

Knowledge of The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) preferably

Strong analytical and numerical skills

Strong Problem-solving skills

Ability to work as part of a team and work independently

Completed professional training in a relevant area

5 years of professional experience in Aviation

Experience emissions trading or law is an advantage

Intermediate spoken and written English 70%

Advanced knowledge of database applications

Microsoft Office advanced user

APPLY HERE