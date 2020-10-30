Forest Carbon Analyst, Finite Carbon — Multiple US locations

O RGANIZATION B ACKGROUND

Finite Carbon is the leading developer and supplier of forest carbon offsets in North America with 3 million acres under carbon management. We offer an end-to-end solution for forest owners seeking to participate in the carbon market including project feasibility, inventory, modeling and documentation, verification oversight, timber-carbon decision support, and offset transactions. Finite Carbon is seeking a Forest Carbon Analyst to support the development of Finite’s growing portfolio of forest offset projects. The candidate will join a team of 18 employees including 13 full-time foresters who provide unmatched technical expertise and implementation capabilities.

Finite Carbon offers an entrepreneurial environment with the opportunity to learn from industry veterans and participate in the success of the business. We have a wide range of clients from tribes, land trusts, and family forests to the largest TIMOs and public timber REITs in the country. Our organization prides itself on working as an advocate of these landowners and is committed to integrity and fair dealing in all its business interactions. As such, Finite Carbon expects potential candidates to hold these same values in high regard. For more information, please visit www.finitecarbon.com

P RIMARY R ESPONSIBILITIES

Support the project development team by learning and executing proprietary workflow processes embedded in GIS, growth and yield modeling, database management, and quantification of forest carbon

Assist in the preparation of offset project data reports and verification

Conduct feasibility studies to estimate project performance and valuation of forest carbon assets for new and existing

Assist with forest carbon inventory

Travel occasionally and when necessary to project sites, team training meetings, and /or

E DUCATION

B.S. in forestry or related natural resources management degree.

Masters level degree from an SAF accredited forestry school is a plus, but not

E XPERIENCE (2 OUT OF 3 REQUIRED )

Minimum of 1-2 years in forestry consulting or forest products industry, or related experience dealing with forest operations and timber management, such as timber sale

Minimum of 1-2 years of timber cruising and inventory

Minimum of 1-2 years of experience related to carbon offset standards and protocols and/or carbon markets

S KILLS

Strong communication skills – both verbal and written

Ability to prioritize and manage time to meet deadlines

Advanced user of MS Excel and MS Access for inventory data management

ESRI ArcMap for GIS analysis

Experience or familiarity with FVS and/or Remsoft is a plus, but not required

Proficiency with Python programming language is a plus, but not required

Proficiency with R statistical software for GIS processing tasks is a plus, but not required

Forester credential including state licensure and/or SAF Certified Forester or Association of Consulting Foresters membership preferred

C OMPENSATION AND L OCATION :

Salary is commensurate with experience. Position includes a competitive benefits package. The position will be location in Aiken, SC or Tallahassee, FL.

A PPLICATION P ROCESS :

Interested candidates must submit the following information:

Cover Letter

Resume

Applications should be emailed with “Forest Carbon Analyst” as the subject line to careers@finitecarbon.com.

At Finite Carbon, we are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, military and veteran status, and any other characteristic protected by applicable law. Finite Carbon believes that diversity and inclusion among our teammates is critical to our success.