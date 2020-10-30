Operations Analyst, Finite Carbon – Flexible

O RGANIZATION B ACKGROUND

Finite Carbon is the leading developer and supplier of forest carbon offsets in North America with 3 million acres under carbon management. We offer an end-to-end solution for forest owners seeking to participate in the carbon market including project feasibility, inventory, modeling and documentation, verification oversight, timber-carbon decision support, and offset transactions. The candidate will join a team of 18 employees including 13 full-time foresters who provide unmatched technical expertise and implementation capabilities.

Finite Carbon offers an entrepreneurial environment with the opportunity to learn from industry veterans and participate in the success of the business. We have a wide range of clients from tribes, land trusts, and family forests to the largest TIMOs and public timber REITs in the country. Our organization prides itself on working as an advocate of these landowners and is committed to integrity and fair dealing in all its business interactions. As such, Finite Carbon expects potential candidates to hold these same values in high regard. For more information, please visit www.finitecarbon.com and www.corecarbon.com.

P OSITION O VERVIEW

Finite Carbon is seeking a Forest Carbon Operations Analyst to support the development of Finite’s growing portfolio of forest offset projects. This position will serve as a landowner/customer advocate assisting with technical support which could include product demonstration and training and/or one-on- one technical support.

P RIMARY R ESPONSIBILITIES

Assist users in onboarding to an online platform, including account set-up and project definition

Respond to user inquiries or support requests about items such as platform navigation, project set up/save/submission, general information flow and user input requirements

Review project submissions and communicate with landowner or forester regarding questions, concerns or required modifications prior to project approval

Create and maintain user assistance tools (presentations, webinars, help content, video captures)

Follow procedures for project life cycle development from start to completion

Apply basic principles and common restrictions of carbon offset project requirements and regulations, to identify required project modifications

Pro-actively monitor the user platform for situations requiring intervention to achieve project success

Communicate with end users using phone and e-mail

Maintain repository of project documents according to project requirements and company policies

Consult with in-house subject matter experts for exception conditions or unusual circumstancesregarding a user’s project

Consult with in-house or external legal counsel for contract issues or questions from user

E DUCATION

Bachelor’s Degree in one of the following: Business Marketing Communications Public Relations Forestry or other Natural Resources related degree



E XPERIENCE

Required Minimum 3 years in a Customer Service role providing direct feedback and assistance to users of a technology platform Demonstrated experience in taking responsibility for process completion and total project life cycle

Preferred Carbon Offset Protocols, Forestry or Natural Resources experience of any type



S KILLS

Strong communication skills – both verbal and written

Ability to think “on the fly” while interacting with users in a real-time fashion

Ability to maintain a high degree of professionalism and patience regardless of situation

High energy approach to facilitating user success

Able to learn new concepts quickly, including forestry and carbon offset projects

Self-starter and motivated to pursue follow up without supervision

Proficient in use of Microsoft Office tools

Ability to recognize process exceptions and the need to consult with subject matter experts

Ability to prioritize and manage time to meet deadlines

Ability to learn new software such as marketing automation and database management

C OMPENSATION AND L OCATION :

Salary is commensurate with experience and responsibilities. Position includes a competitive benefits package. Location is flexible

A PPLICATION P ROCESS :

Interested candidates must submit the following information:

Cover Letter

Resume

Applications should be emailed with “Operations Analyst” as the subject line to careers@finitecarbon.com.

At Finite Carbon, we are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, military and veteran status, and any other characteristic protected by applicable law. Finite Carbon believes that diversity and inclusion among our teammates is critical to our success.