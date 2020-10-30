Forest Inventory Analyst, Finite Carbon – Multiple US locations

O RGANIZATION B ACKGROUND

Finite Carbon is the leading developer and supplier of forest carbon offsets in North America with 3 million acres under carbon management. We offer an end-to-end solution for forest owners seeking to participate in the carbon market including project feasibility, inventory, modeling and documentation, verification oversight, timber-carbon decision support, and offset transactions. The candidate will join a team of 18 employees including 13 full-time foresters who provide unmatched technical expertise and implementation capabilities.

Finite Carbon offers an entrepreneurial environment with the opportunity to learn from industry veterans and participate in the success of the business. We have a wide range of clients from tribes, land trusts, and family forests to the largest TIMOs and public timber REITs in the country. Our organization prides itself on working as an advocate of these landowners and is committed to integrity and fair dealing in all its business interactions. As such, Finite Carbon expects potential candidates to hold these same values in high regard. For more information, please visit www.finitecarbon.com and www.corecarbon.com.

P OSITION O VERVIEW

The primary role of this position will be to help build and maintain the inventory data pipeline for Finite Carbon’s online platform, CORE Carbon. The position will also collaborate with Finite Carbon’s Development team to grow the portfolio of forest offset projects by implementing, analyzing, and maintaining forest growth and yield modeling and carbon data processing efforts.

P RIMARY R ESPONSIBILITIES

Optimize and maintain CORE Carbon’s inventory data pipeline and workflow processes fromingestion to analytics.

Develop new or Improve existing technologies, techniques and tools to automate inventory data applications, workflows, and quality control

Utilize forest growth and yield models for the development of forest carbon offset projects: apply sound biometric principles and knowledge of forest stand dynamics and common silvicultural practices to create realistic long-term projections of forest

Use a full range of spatial (GIS), database, spreadsheet, programming and other tools to process, calculate, analyze and perform quality control on raw and finalized forest carbon

Statistical analysis of forest inventory and related data using industry standard approaches and

Design and evaluate forest inventories and sampling protocols for estimation of carbon and other forest inventory

Develop methods and procedures to support project

Review project data from external sources and independent verification and reconcile results to internal

Establish appropriate supporting workflow to link GIS, growth and yield modeling, database management, and quantification of forest carbon

Assist in the preparation of offset project data reports and verification

Travel occasionally and when necessary to project sites, team training meetings, and /or

E DUCATION AND C ERTIFICATION

Bachelor’s degree required (Master’s or higher preferred) in forestry, forest biometrics, forest management or natural resource-related field with an emphasis on quantitative

Forester credentials, or the commitment to procure within a year of hire, are a plus, including: State licensure SAF Certified Forester Association of Consulting Foresters



E XPERIENCE

Required

Minimum of 3 years’ experience with forest inventory data and analysis such as: Forest inventory data compilation, management, and reporting Growth and yield modeling in support of forest resource analysis Forest inventory design

Preferred

2 years in forestry consulting or forest products industry, or related experience dealing with forest operations and timber management, such as timber sale

2 years of experience related to carbon offset standards and protocols and/or carbon

Field experience with timber cruising and/or forest

S KILLS

Proficiency in managing, querying, and analysis of data within a relational database environment (MS Access and SQLite or equivalent). SQL coding and programming skills

Use of industry standard forest growth and yield models (FVS, FPS, ORGANON, SiMS, ): processing and management of data inputs and outputs, interpretation of results, and debugging model behavior.

Experience working with US Forest Service FIA data.

Advanced skills in Microsoft VBA skills are a plus.

Intermediate or higher skills in ESRI ArcGIS (or equivalent) for spatial

Intermediate or higher knowledge and application of statistical theory including sampling theory, statistical inference, and linear regression techniques.

Familiarity with Remsoft planning software preferred, but not required

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability and desire to be a team player and support colleagues in all aspects of the

Ability to prioritize and manage time to meet

C OMPENSATION AND L OCATION :

Salary is commensurate with experience. Position includes a competitive benefits package. Location is flexible, but with preference for candidates able to reside near Portland, Oregon, or Tallahassee, Florida office.

A PPLICATION P ROCESS :

Interested candidates must submit the following information:

Cover Letter

Resume

Applications should be emailed with “Forest Inventory Analyst” as the subject line to careers@finitecarbon.com.

At Finite Carbon, we are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, military and veteran status, and any other characteristic protected by applicable law. Finite Carbon believes that diversity and inclusion among our teammates is critical to our success.