*Director of Canadian Operations, Finite Carbon – Multiple Canadian locations

Published 21:37 on October 30, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:46 on October 30, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

*PREMIUM LISTING (viewable by non-subscribers) - Finite Carbon is seeking a Director of Operations to coordinate Finite’s expansion to Canada and its forest offset development services. The candidate will join a team of 18 employees including 13 full-time foresters which provide unmatched technical expertise and implementation capabilities to support this expansion.

Finite Carbon is the leading developer and supplier of forest carbon offsets in North America with more than 3 million acres under carbon management. We offer an end-to-end solution for forest owners seeking to participate in the carbon market including project feasibility, inventory, modeling and documentation, verification oversight, timber-carbon decision support, and offset transactions.

