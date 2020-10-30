Director of Canadian Operations, Finite Carbon – Multiple Canadian locations

Finite Carbon is the leading developer and supplier of forest carbon offsets in North America with more than 3 million acres under carbon management. We offer an end-to-end solution for forest owners seeking to participate in the carbon market including project feasibility, inventory, modeling and documentation, verification oversight, timber-carbon decision support, and offset transactions.
