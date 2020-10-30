Italy’s Enel increases ‘science-based’ emissions reduction target for 2030
Published 14:43 on October 30, 2020 / Last updated at 14:43 on October 30, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Italian utility Enel on Friday announced a 2030 commitment to reduce its emissions intensity by 80% below 2017 levels, ramping up from a goal of 70% that the company set only last year.
