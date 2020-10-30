Lacklustre interest at Shanghai deadline day carbon auction
Published 11:01 on October 30, 2020 / Last updated at 11:24 on October 30, 2020
Shanghai sold only 118,000 of the 2 million allowances on offer at Friday’s auction, held on the deadline day for 2019 compliance for emitters still needing to acquire allowances.
