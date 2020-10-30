Ethiopia Senior Officer, Mobilising Article 6 Trading Structures (MATS) Program, GGGI – Addis Ababa

The Ethiopia Senior Officer will be present in country and lead the implementation of the MATS Program activities in Ethiopia with support and guidance from GGGI’s Carbon Pricing Unit and GGGI’s Ethiopia Country Team.

S/he will be the recognized focal point for the project in Ethiopia and will have overall responsibility of implementation of the project on the ground. S/he will provide day to day technical/strategic advice internally as well as externally to ensure impactful delivery of the project and its outputs.

While direct experience in international carbon trading is not necessarily required, s/he will be required to quickly absorb and apply sufficient technical knowledge on Article 6 concepts, requirements, frameworks and approaches to the local context in Ethiopia.

The position is initially funded for one year, but will be renewed for one more year if the project is successful in gaining approval from the Donor for the second year of activities.

Introduction

Based in Seoul, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an intergovernmental organization founded to support and promote a model of economic growth known as “green growth” which targets key aspects of economic performance such as poverty reduction and job creation, as well as social inclusion and environmental sustainability. GGGI works with countries around the world, building their capacity and working collaboratively on green growth policies and bankable projects that can impact the lives of millions. The organization partners with countries, multilateral institutions, government bodies, and the private sector to help build economies that achieve strong growth and are less carbon intensive, more resilient to climate change, and more efficient and sustainable in the use of natural resources.

In 2019 GGGI signed an earmarked funding program with the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) related to scaling up international carbon trading, as envisaged by the rules to be finalized under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. By opening up these markets, and the resultant flow of transactions, it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon can be established, something many areas of the private sector have long called for as a way to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris. In order to complete any international carbon transactions under the Paris Agreement, at the same time ensuring environmental integrity and avoidance of double counting, a corresponding adjustment must be made.

The Mobilising Article 6 Trading Structures (MATS) program funded by SEA started in early 2020 and has a three-year duration. The intended outcome is real transactions that can be negotiated government to government and / or government to business. During the course of 2020, SEA has selected two activities (both in the energy sector) in Ethiopia which will generate emission reductions which can be structured into international carbon transactions. This will catalyze greater investment in Ethiopia and enable increased ambition in Ethiopia’s NDC. The program will also support the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) to put in place the governance frameworks required to engage in international carbon markets on an ongoing basis, supporting Ethiopia’s Growth and Transformation Plan and Climate Resilient Green Economy Strategy.

Purpose

Lead the the implementation of the Ethiopia projects within the MATS program, in close coordination with the Carbon Pricing Unit (based in Seoul) and the GGGI Ethiopia Country Team (based in Addis Ababa).

Ensure effective and efficient delivery of results.

Provide technical input to deliver the required outputs in collaboration with the Carbon Pricing Unit.

Engage closely with local stakeholders in collaboration with the GGGI Ethiopia Country Team.

Ensure quality monitoring and evaluation, timely submission of donor reports and deliverables, regularly evaluate project results, and guide project implementation to achieve maximum impact.

Assess effectiveness of program activities and recommmend improvements to meet key milestones for the program.

Ensure that experiences and best practices are documented and shared across the MATS program and GGGI more widely.

Engagement

Work closely with the Carbon Pricing Unit to ensure timely and high-quality delivery of the project.

Work closely with the Carbon Pricing Unit to develop technical knowledge of Article 6 requirements, frameworks and approaches.

Work closely with the GGGI Ethiopia Country Team to understand the local context, including GGGI’s role in Ethiopia.

Develop and foster strong relationships with key government stakeholders, leading the day-to-day communication (supported by the GGGI Ethiopia Country Team).

Work closely with government partners and private sector in implementing the project, recognizing the importance of government buy-in and ownership.

Maintain active flexibility through professional relations with key stakeholders to capture and integrate their changing needs and manage expectations.

Delivery

Deliver high quality project outputs on time and within budget that meet program objectives, donor requirements and government requirements.

Quickly absorb and apply sufficient technical knowledge on Article 6 concepts, requirements, frameworks and approaches.

Lead the design of governance frameworks in Ethiopia that meet Article 6 requirements and are relevant to the Ethiopian institutional context.

Plan and co-deliver capacity building events that introduce key Article 6 concepts and options to key government and other stakeholders.

Support commercial feasibility assessments by collecting relevant information and engaging with local stakeholders.

Support the process of negotiation and signing of key agreements with government and private sector.

Lead the planning and facilitation of key project workshops and meetings with key stakeholders in Ethiopia.

Plan and organize the work consultants under the project to ensure high quality and timely delivery of the outputs.

Clear and timely reporting on project delivery as required by the Funding Agreement and Operational Guidelines.

Requirements

Qualifications

Advanced degree (master’s) relevant to climate action and/or green investment.

At least eight years of experience in project development, green investment, program management or other relevant fields.

Experience in day-to-day engagement with Government ministries and agencies.

Experience in close engagement with private sector.

Understanding of the Paris Agreement, international carbon markets, and/or Article 6 is an advantage.

Experience of requirements and procedures of bilateral donors/organizations or multilateral organizations.

Experience in organizing consultations, validation meetings, workshops and capacity building events.

Experience working in developing countries, with experience in East Africa or Ethiopia an advantage.

Strategic thinker and solutions-oriented, with good ability to multitask and work in a matrix environment.

Ability to review, synthesize information and produce high quality reports.

Ability to establish priorities in a time-sensitive environment and meet deadlines with strong attention to detail.

Excellent communication, presentation and writing skills.

An excellent command of spoken and written English.

Functional

Able to think strategically and in close collaboration with others.

Detail-oriented striving for quality and consistency in all outputs and communications.

Output-oriented, demonstrating creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial drive.

Problem solver, able to find and implement solutions

Highly organized and able to effectively and efficiently multi-task and prioritize.

Excellent communication (both written and oral) and facilitation skills.

Comfortable working both in a team and independently.

Corporate

Understand and actively supports GGGI’s mission, vision and values.

Promote an organizational culture of trust, transparency, respect and partnership.

Excels at problem solving, ask questions and seeks support when needed, shares easily information and knowledge with others both internally as externally.

Manage emotions and stress positively, builds rapport and resolves conflict easily.

Strong ability to work independently and/or remotely, while maintaining productivity.

Be able to lead and manage a project independently, while knowing when to seek advice and liaise closely with the Carbon Pricing Unit.

Working Conditions

The position is initially for a 1 year term but may continue for 1 more year upon satisfactory performance and approval of funding.

GGGI Ethiopia has a Host Country Agreement (HCA) in place with the Government of Ethiopia and therefore international candidates will be covered by the Privileges and Immunities under the HCA.

The chosen candidate is expected to be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The successful candidate will have a dual reporting line within the matrix organizational structure of GGGI, to the Head of Carbon Pricing Unit based in Seoul and the Ethiopia Country Representative or the Regional Director for Africa based in Addis Ababa. Further clarification will be provided upon appointment.

For more information on GGGI’s terms and conditions (allowances, health care, education etc) please familiarize yourself with GGGI’s Rules and Regulations that can be found here: https://gggi.org/policy-documents/.

