Tokyo ETS firms donate 4.2 mln offsets to help make Olympics carbon free
Published 09:23 on October 30, 2020 / Last updated at 09:23 on October 30, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Japan / No Comments
A total 153 companies participating in Tokyo’s emissions trading scheme have donated almost 4.2 million carbon offsets to the metropolitan government to help offset emissions from the city's hosting of the Olympic Games.
A total 153 companies participating in Tokyo’s emissions trading scheme have donated almost 4.2 million carbon offsets to the metropolitan government to help offset emissions from the city’s hosting of the Olympic Games.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.