Analysts expect Q2 credit surplus for California LCFS after coronavirus travel restrictions

Published 21:41 on October 29, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:50 on October 29, 2020  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit bank will increase by 3% during the second quarter of the year due to a plunge in gasoline sales stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said in a report published Thursday.

