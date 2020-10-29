Analysts expect Q2 credit surplus for California LCFS after coronavirus travel restrictions
Published 21:41 on October 29, 2020 / Last updated at 21:50 on October 29, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit bank will increase by 3% during the second quarter of the year due to a plunge in gasoline sales stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said in a report published Thursday.
