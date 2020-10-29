NA Markets: RGGI breaks $7 mark, California allowance prices slide into Q4 auction

Published 22:00 on October 29, 2020 / Last updated at 22:00 on October 29, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices eclipsed the $7 mark for the first time in more than four years this week on relatively thin volume, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) continued to retrace from recent highs ahead of the WCI cap-and-trade programme's Q4 auction.