Capacity Building Fund Management Consultant, Forest Protection Fund, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry – Vientiane

Published 04:07 on October 29, 2020  /  Last updated at 04:07 on October 29, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

The Lao agriculture and forestry ministry is looking for a capacity building fund management consultant for its Forest Protection Fund.

Requirements

• At least Master’s Degree in Environmental Economics, Finance, Business Administration, Environment Science, or other related field; PhD degree is an advantage.
• Minimum of 10 years of experience related to Fund Management or Climate Finance
• Experience working in development or the finance sector and working with multi-disciplinary teams
• Knowledge of climate investment, REDD+, mitigation and adaptation and/ or investment in land sectors
• General knowledge of the Lao Government system/institutions and the environment/ climate change
• Work experience in Laos, or at least South-East Asia
• Good inter-personal and team building skills
• Excellent spoken and written skills in English, knowledge of Lao language is a plus
• Flexibility and ability to work and deliver high-quality products in a timely manner

For more information, contact Khamsene Ounekham and khamseneok@gmail.com

