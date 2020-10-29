Capacity Building Fund Management Consultant, Forest Protection Fund, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry – Vientiane

Requirements

• At least Master’s Degree in Environmental Economics, Finance, Business Administration, Environment Science, or other related field; PhD degree is an advantage.

• Minimum of 10 years of experience related to Fund Management or Climate Finance

• Experience working in development or the finance sector and working with multi-disciplinary teams

• Knowledge of climate investment, REDD+, mitigation and adaptation and/ or investment in land sectors

• General knowledge of the Lao Government system/institutions and the environment/ climate change

• Work experience in Laos, or at least South-East Asia

• Good inter-personal and team building skills

• Excellent spoken and written skills in English, knowledge of Lao language is a plus

• Flexibility and ability to work and deliver high-quality products in a timely manner

For more information, contact Khamsene Ounekham and khamseneok@gmail.com