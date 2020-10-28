Asia Pacific > No emissions target would be worst option for Australian industry -report

No emissions target would be worst option for Australian industry -report

Published 10:56 on October 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 11:12 on October 28, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Deferring a carbon emissions target for Australia’s industry by another decade would be the sector’s worst option, a report released Wednesday said, adding the Safeguard Mechanism could be the ideal lever to decarbonise the sector.

