Official hints at early access to offsets in China ETS, reaffirms 2019-2020 obligation

Published 08:58 on October 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 08:58 on October 28, 2020  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

China is developing an offset mechanism for its national emissions trading scheme, a government official said Wednesday, reaffirming the market’s intended 2019-2020 compliance obligation but not responding to questions on when the programme might see its first trades.

