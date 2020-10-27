Americas > Brazilian biofuel credit prices, volumes spike in October

Brazilian biofuel credit prices, volumes spike in October

Published 20:49 on October 27, 2020

Brazilian carbon credit prices and transactions surged over the past month as fuel distributors look to comply with the country’s RenovaBio programme after its 2020 biofuel quotas were finalised in September.

