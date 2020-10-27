Utah lawsuit funding to challenge California’s climate policies stalls in legislature

The Utah legislature is unlikely to restore funding this year to challenge California’s cap-and-trade programme and emissions performance standards (EPS) due to budget constraints, though the issue may return next year, a state lawmaker told Carbon Pulse.