Australia to let obligated emitters run carbon offset projects

Published 09:04 on October 27, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:04 on October 27, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has released guidelines that will allow facilities with emissions or offset obligations at state level to establish projects under the federal carbon credit programme.

