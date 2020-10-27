Vietnam, World Bank strike REDD deal
Published 05:40 on October 27, 2020 / Last updated at 05:40 on October 27, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Other APAC, REDD / No Comments
Vietnam has signed a deal with the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) that could earn the country over $50 million from cutting greenhouse gas emissions from forests over the next five years.
