Manager for Remote Sensing & GIS, Bluesource – San Francisco/Remote

Position: Manager – Remote Sensing & GIS

Location: Remote or San Francisco, CA

Full Time

About the Organization

Founded in 2001, Bluesource is the leader in North American carbon markets, finance, and project development. Bluesource has established the largest portfolio of carbon projects and credits in North America, with over a dozen project types located in nearly every U.S. state and Canadian province, and nearly 60 million credits sold to compliance and voluntary market buyers. Bluesource is headquartered in Salt Lake City, with offices in San Francisco, Calgary, and Ontario.

About the Position

Bluesource seeks a Manager of Remote Sensing & GIS to play a role in the Bluesource forestry team’s modeling efforts and support project implementation in the forest carbon space. The successful candidate will have a unique mix of technical and practical skills, be a fast learner, and have a passion for carbon-driven forest management. Day-to-day responsibilities will cover a broad spectrum of activities including conducting complex spatial analyses, articulating quantification methods to auditors/regulators, and occasionally participating in field verifications. The Manager of Remote Sensing & GIS will lead Bluesource’s efforts in forest-type stratification, spatial data collection, storage, analysis, imaging, mapping, and communication of geospatial information. This is an excellent opportunity for a technically skilled professional seeking a dynamic position in the center of the forest carbon market.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

Support remote sensing and modeling efforts for voluntary and compliance offset projects

Collect and synthesize data related to ongoing and planned forest carbon projects

Support modeling of forest carbon projects using both GIS and R

Perform statistical analyses and GIS database management of forest inventories

Draft carbon project modeling documentation

Respond to verifier, registry, and CA ARB findings/questions

Maintain project timelines and meet strict deadlines

Travel when necessary to project sites and/or conferences

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have a combination of the following qualifications:

Quantitative Skills

2 or more years of professional experience in remote sensing for forestry applications

Master’s degree or PhD in Remote Sensing, Geospatial Analytics, Earth Systems Science, Forestry, Ecology, or another applicable scientific discipline

Experience with application of the Random Forest Algorithm for Land Cover Classification or other supervised land cover classification algorithms

Proficiency in coding and/or scripting using R or Python

Experience in the application of different remote sensing programs

Experience with using Lidar data to estimate average tree heights

Advanced proficiency using Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Access, and ArcGIS

Experience working in a variety of North American forest types a plus

Other

Highly self-motivated

Ability to work both independently and in a collaborative team setting

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Experience in project management and demonstrated ability to coordinate among various stakeholders

Knowledge of forest carbon policy, carbon protocols, and carbon accounting standards

Strong interest in climate change and environmental issues

Compensation and Benefits

Bluesource offers an excellent benefits package and a competitive salary that is commensurate with experience. The position can be held remotely, though some preference will be given to candidates willing to operate out of the team’s office in San Francisco, CA.

To Apply

To be considered for this position, interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to jstrauss@bluesource.com and bparkhurst@bluesource.com. This position will remain open until filled.

Find the original job posting here.