Forest Carbon Analyst, Bluesource – San Francisco/Remote

Position: Forest Carbon Analyst

Location: Remote or San Francisco, CA

Full Time

About the Organization

Founded in 2001, Bluesource is the leader in North American carbon markets, finance, and project development. Bluesource has established the largest portfolio of carbon projects and credits in North America, with over a dozen project types located in nearly every U.S. state and Canadian province, and nearly 60 million credits sold to compliance and voluntary market buyers. Bluesource is headquartered in Salt Lake City, with offices in San Francisco, Calgary, and Ontario.

About the Position

Bluesource seeks a dedicated forest industry professional to support the forest carbon implementation team through every stage of carbon project evaluation, implementation, verification, and monitoring. The successful candidate will have the unique mix of technical and practical skills necessary to both carryout the quantitative analyses central to forest carbon project development and synthesize the qualitative information that informs the technical components. Day-to-day responsibilities will cover a broad spectrum of activities including assisting in field verifications throughout the continental US and Alaska, updating technical models for on-going projects, and supporting spatial analyses. The ideal candidate will be at home in both the office and the woods and will enjoy traveling to project locations across the nation. This is an excellent opportunity for an early or mid-level professional seeking a dynamic position in the center of the forest carbon market.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare written project documents for verifiers, management, and stakeholders

Update and maintain forest carbon inventory designs consistent with existing standards

Estimate timber production and financial returns of alternative forest management plans

Perform statistical analyses of inventory and other data sets

Support field work during verifications and in training new inventory crews

Update existing carbon models for on-going projects

Conduct silvicultural research and conduct interviews with local experts across project regions

Manage spatial databases and edit new project boundaries

Analyze financial costs and benefits of carbon project development

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have a combination of the following qualifications:

Quantitative Skills

At least 1 year of experience in a forestry-related occupation

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in forestry or forest sciences

Experience in forest management plans and/or harvest plan design

Experience with FVS or similar growth and yield models

Experience in ArcGIS mapping and analysis

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel, knowledge of Access databases is a plus

Experience cleaning and troubleshooting data

Skilled in statistical analyses

Field Skills

Experience in forest mensuration, comfortable using DBH tape and clinometer or laser

Has forestry field experience, working in a variety of North American forest types is a plus

Must be able to navigate uneasy terrain, steep slopes, and heavy bushwhacking over an extended period of time

Basic dendrology, comfortable using dichotomous keys, understanding of various forest ecosystems

Other

Highly self-motivated

Ability to work both independently and in a collaborative team setting

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Expertise in project management and demonstrated ability to coordinate among various stakeholders

Knowledge of forest carbon policy, carbon protocols, and carbon accounting standards

Strong interest in climate change and environmental issues

Compensation and Benefits

Bluesource offers an excellent benefits package and a competitive salary that is commensurate with experience. The position can be held remotely, though some preference will be given to candidates willing to operate out of the team’s office in San Francisco, CA.

To Apply

To be considered for this position, interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to jstrauss@bluesource.com and llott@bluesource.com. This position will remain open until filled.

