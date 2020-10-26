Project manager for climate protection and decarbonization, GIZ – Berlin

As an independent advisory body to the Federal Government, the Council for Sustainable Development (RNE in German) develops contributions to the implementation of the German Sustainability Strategy and the global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The council promotes the social dialogue on sustainable development at national and international level. It carries out projects to effectively anchor the concept of sustainability in society and the economy. The council consists of 15 public figures appointed by the Federal Chancellor and financed by the Federal Chancellery. The Council’s office is located at GIZ. The council will start a new project in autumn 2020 to determine what a sustainable transformation should look like.

Your tasks

Expert advice as well as content-related conceptual tasks on sustainability with a focus on climate protection, decarbonisation and energy

Conceptual, technical and organizational tasks in the context of the project on climate neutrality described

Project management and implementation

Preparation of political expertise and recommendations, preparation of the council chairman and, if necessary, council members for external events

Assumption of content, conceptual and organizational tasks to support the working groups of the council

Support in the conceptual development of new initiatives and projects of the Sustainability Council

Conception and preparation of events in the field described above

External representation of the RNE through specialist lectures and publications on request

Your profile

Completed university degree in environmental, political, sustainability, economics or law or comparable courses

Several years of professional experience in the field of climate protection and decarbonization

Experience in project management

Several years of professional experience in the implementation of complex dialogue processes and in the preparation of statements with several and different stakeholders

Professional experience in working with scientific institutions

Ability to work with politically responsible bodies and institutions in Germany at federal, state and municipal level

Experience with procurement procedures and the creation of service descriptions

Proficient in German and English

About us

We enable perspectives. For people and with people. Our mission is international and our working atmosphere is multicultural. We are committed service providers and passionate professionals. Even where it is difficult. Your professional and personal development is our concern. Whether it is the daily challenges in one of our 130 partner countries or the diverse scope for creativity in your work – there are many reasons to strengthen our motivated team.