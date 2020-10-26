Policy Assistant (Internship), Bellona Europa – Brussels

Job category: Internship

Job location: Brussels, Belgium

Expiration date: 30.10.2020

Are you interested to work at the intersection of climate technologies and policy? Are you motivated to promote the deployment of climate solutions in Europe? Do you want to join a fun and dynamic team of professionals?

Bellona Europa is looking to recruit a Policy Assistant to support our EU policy work on the decarbonisation of transport and heavy industry.

Who we are:

The Bellona Foundation is an independent non-profit organisation that aims to meet and fight the climate challenges, through identifying and implementing sustainable environmental solutions. Founded in 1986 as a direct action protest group, we have become a recognised solution-oriented organisation with offices in Oslo, Brussels, and Russia, and activities across countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Central-Eastern Europe, the USA and the UK. Altogether, some 60 engineers, ecologists, nuclear physicists, economists, lawyers, political scientists and journalists work at Bellona. We are engaged in a broad spectrum of current national and international environmental questions and issues around the world.

Description:

Bellona Europa is looking to recruit a Policy Assistant to support our EU policy work on the decarbonisation of transport and heavy industry.

Key responsibilities:

Monitor relevant legislative and political developments in the EU, UK and Norway

Support the team’s communications and engagement activities in Brussels and abroad

Draft articles and contribute to publications

Represent Bellona in meetings, conferences and events, preparing meeting notes

Providing practical and substantive support to the organisation of conferences and events

Expected skills and requirements:

A relevant undergraduate degree (i.e. in European Studies, Environmental Science, Sustainable Development or similar; Scientific background can be a plus)

Excellent spoken and written English

Awareness and understanding of various technologies and processes relating to industrial and transport decarbonisation

Demonstrable commitment to the values and organisational goals of Bellona and the wider environmental movement

Ability to and willingness to travel internationally, as required (COVID permitting).

Eligible to work in Belgium

Desirable

Fluency in other EU languages

Demonstrable ability to engage with stakeholders and institutions of the EU

Good knowledge of policy and regulatory frameworks in the relevant countries relating to climate change, industry and energy

We are able to offer a competitive internship remuneration on an initial 6-month contract with the possibility of extension and/or full-time employment. Starting date is as soon as possible.

If you wish to apply, please send:

– a CV (maximum two pages)

– a cover letter (maximum one page) outlining your motivation for the position.