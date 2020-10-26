Soil Carbon Operations Officer, AgriProve – Albury, Australia

Agriprove has been developing the processes and procedures to make sequestering carbon in the soil on an agri-industry level viable and financially valuable to the farmer. AgriProve is in the business of creating solutions to implement soil carbon sequestration projects at scale. They work with clients, partners and investors to deliver value from managing soil to improving productivity and delivering carbon sequestration.

Based in Albury, NSW, this is a busy and complex role responding to enquiries, educating interested farmers and managing the registration of new participants into the scheme. The role reports to the Regional Operations Manager, currently based in Sydney and will be a stand-a-lone (or small team) working with other staff across Agriprove’s offices.

This role is about helping a committed team build an exciting new venture whilst supporting farmers and making a difference!

The Soil Carbon Operations Officer’s role is varied with the focus being two main responsibilities:

1. Responding to enquiries and talking with farmers and other parties to answer questions and educate the agri-industry on the opportunity

2. Registering interested farmers into the system, managing the process and paperwork of each ‘project’

To be successful, applicants will need a mix of skills.

• Excellent English language communication skills,

• A reasonable level of experience and capability with GIS tools,

• Some project management skills/experience and

• High attention to detail, and getting it right! This is principally a desk-based role.

THE ROLE:

Administer and manage AgriProve’s portfolio of soil carbon projects under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF). The focus will be to ensure the following activities occur:

1. Register new soil carbon projects under the Emissions Reduction Fund using the Agricultural Systems Method

2. Oversight and management of baseline soil sampling and subsequent sampling rounds ensuring compliance with the Emissions Reduction Fund method

3. Monitoring the implementation of new activities to build soil carbon such as the AgriProve Seeding System, working through AgriProve related contractors

4. Add value throughout the project cycle, for example, arranging carbon neutral certification.

Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

1. Day-to-day office management and development as required, including some budgeting, book keeping :

2. Project management and development as required:

3. Reporting as required:

4. Other enterprise development and problem solving as directed.

Qualifications and Experience:

1. Tertiary education is essential, possibly in EnviroScience or Agriculture, but may be in other sciences or accounting

2. Highly proficient proven ability to use and control a variety of computer applications (for example MS Office, Adobe and Internet Explorer as a minimum)

3. Demonstrated ability to use GIS software (QGIS and Esri experience preferred but not essential)

4. Demonstrated ability to manage digital land and spatial databases

5. Self-disciplined; demonstrated ability to be a self-starter and perform with minimal supervision

6. Demonstrated excellent English language verbal and written skills

7. Strong attention to detail is critical

8. Demonstrated well developed interpersonal communication and presentation skills

This is a rare and exciting opportunity to take a key role in a new and rapidly growing organisation, based in a vibrant regional city, serving the region’s agricultural industry!

Queries may be directed to Bruce at 0418922955 or via the apply button here please. Applications must include a cv and a statement as to why this type of role would suit you.

Only people with the right to live and work in Australia will be considered for this role.

The Friday Group is managing the recruitment on behalf of AgriProve.