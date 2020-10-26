Head Of Certification, SustainCERT – The Netherlands

About the Position

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts. In collaboration with The Gold Standard Foundation, SustainCERT launched the Value Chain Certification solution late 2018 which has now become the benchmark framework for intervention level Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 accounting in corporate agriculture value chains.

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Head of Certification will be responsible for oversight of all certification processes and the management of a remote, multicultural certification team. This position will also work closely with the Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Technology Officer on the implementation of a new strategy to improve the efficiency and profitability of certification through digital technologies.

The Head of Certification will play a critical role in partnering with the senior leadership team in strategic decision making and operations as SustainCERT continues to enhance its quality certification services and build capacity as it prepares to scale. This is a tremendous opportunity for a strong leader to maximize and strengthen the internal capacity of a fast moving, high-impact organization.

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, but this position is ideally located in the Netherlands. We may be flexible on the location for the right candidate.

Primary responsibilities and tasks

Key Responsibilities

1. Oversee and optimise all certification processes:

• Integration of the Energy/Waste and Land Use and Forestry carbon project portfolios

• Develop novel certification processes for new solutions (e.g Value Chain)

• To the extent possible, integrate Value Chain certification processes with carbon certification processes

• Improve the efficiency, accuracy and profitability of certification

• In close collaboration with the Compliance Director, ensure alignment with all relevant requirements including Gold Standard and ISO

• In close collaboration with the Compliance Director, Address complaints and appeals

• Measure individual and team progress against performance metrics

2. Strategic management of the relationship with Gold Standard on relevant matters

• In close collaboration with the Compliance Director, identify areas where Gold Standard for the Global Goals may be simplified

• Develop and implement a joint workplan with relevant counterparts at the Gold Standard to align standards’ developments with certification developments

• Drive strategic discussions with Gold Standard on standards’ related matters with a specific focus on standards’ updates required in the context of digitization

3. Support the digitisation of all certification processes

• Partner with the IT team to improve the features and functionality on the cloud-based certification application

• Partner with the IT team to develop novel software-enabled approaches to certification (e.g portfolio level, GHG calculation algorythm)

4. Deliver against relevant internal planning and reporting requirements

• Partner with the Finance Director on the annual budgeting and planning process.

• Administer and review all financial plans and budgets for certification; monitor progress and changes; and keep the Finance Director abreast of matters affecting the financial status of certification.

• Partner with the Finance Director to deliver reliable revenue and expense projections for certification each quarter.

• Implement a robust reporting system to ensure that the management team has access to reliable and accurate data to support decision making

• Prepare monthly and quarterly reporting reports for SustainCERT’s management team, board of directors, and shareholders.

• Effectively communicate and present the critical certification matters to the management team.

Qualifications

• At least 15 years of overall professional experience; ideally 10-plus years of senior leadership experience in carbon market verification or sustainability certification

• Excellent understanding of audit and certification processes under Gold Standard, ISO 14065 or comparable standards

• Experience managing a remote and culturally diverse team

• The ideal candidate has experience designing and implementing process optimisation at organisational level

• Prior experience using new technologies for monitoring and verification a plus

• A successful track record in setting priorities; sharp analytic, organization and problem solving skills which support and enable sound decision making

• Excellent communication and relationship building skills with an ability to prioritize, negotiate, and work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders

• A multi-tasker with the ability to wear many hats in a fast-paced environment

• Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and dedication to combatting climate change

• Strong team player

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Ability to work independently and on own initiative

• Minimum of a BA, ideally with a related graduate degree

Application deadline

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com, the position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview.