Financial entities, emitters’ California carbon positions stagnate as prices hit 7-mth high

Published 22:16 on October 23, 2020 / Last updated at 22:16 on October 23, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators and compliance entities held their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length mostly firm over the past week as neither side dramatically altered their positions, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.