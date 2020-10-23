Traders foresee limited near-term California LCFS price impacts from US election result

Published 22:06 on October 23, 2020 / Last updated at 22:06 on October 23, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Market participants do not anticipate California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices to immediately react once the results of next month’s US presidential election are known, although a win by Democratic nominee Joe Biden coupled with other factors could have bearish implications in the long term.